Police look for man who left Dauphin County Work Release Center on June 5

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Police are looking for an inmate who checked out of the Dauphin County Work Release Center for his shift at work and didn’t return.

Matthew Amsbaugh, 35, left the center on June 5. He then left his place of employment and removed his electronic GPS monitor, police say.

Anyone with information on Amsbaugh’s whereabouts should contact police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip here. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may receive a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to his arrest.