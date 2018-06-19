× Police seeking suspect from Carlisle gas station robbery

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking a suspect from a gas station robbery.

On June 18 around 3:45 a.m., police were dispatched to a reported robbery at the Sunoco gas station on Allen Road in Carlisle.

Upon arrival, police met with a clerk who was threatened by the suspect during the robbery.

The clerk told police that he was in the back of the store when he was approached by a white man wearing a blue bandana over his head and face.

The man demanded cash while brandishing a knife that was still in its sheath.

When the clerk confronted the man, he fled the store to the south.

The suspect was wearing all navy blue and had gloves on.

Police are still investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information at 717-243-5252.