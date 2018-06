Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa--- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett got a preview of Pride Night with the York Revolution taking place on Wednesday night in York City. York Revolution players will wear rainbow themed jersey support of the special night. Also, you will have the chance to get one of the jerseys in the live auction to benefit the LGBT Center of Central PA.

For more information about Pride Night, check out the York Revs website: http://www.yorkrevolution.com