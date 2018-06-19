× Reward offered for info. leading to arrest of firearm theft suspects

LANCASTER COUNTY — A combined reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the theft of 18 handguns from The Sportsman’s Shop early Tuesday morning.

The Sportsman’s Shop, located on Main Street in East Earl, was burglarized around 3:10 a.m., according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

“ATF is soliciting the public’s help to come forward with any information that will help investigators identify and arrest the gun thieves,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge Donald Robinson. “Stolen guns are quickly peddled through underground sales, or traded for drugs, and ultimately end up at crime scenes, to include being used in acts of violence.”

It’s unknown at this time how many suspects were involved, the ATF says. There’s also no information if this burglary is tied to any other recent incidents.

The reward is being offered by the ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF).

Anyone with information about the theft should contact the ATF 24/7 hotline at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) or email ATFTips@atf.gov. Information can also be sent to ATF via the mobile app https://www.reportit.com/ (link is external) (external link to reportit®), using the Philadelphia field division as the location.