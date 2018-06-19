Showers and possible rumbles threaten Wednesday; humidity creeps back up too

SHOWER THREAT RETURNS

It’s a comfortable evening with clouds slowly departing the skies. Temperatures fall from the 80s into the 70s tonight. Skies are partly clear overnight. Morning lows are not nearly as warm as they return to the lower 60s. Wave develops along the stalled front to our south bringing the threat for showers and a few rumbles Wednesday, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Highs are in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. The humidity slowly creeps upward too. Thursday brings brighter skies and dry conditions. It is a more comfortable with lower humidity levels. Highs top out around the lower and middle 80s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Unsettled conditions expected into the weekend. Expect a fair amount of clouds Friday. We’ll have to watch for isolated showers and thunderstorms during the late afternoon. After a refreshing morning with lows in the upper 50s, afternoon readings climb to the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. There is a better chance for showers and possible thunderstorms Saturday. Temperatures are again in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. There is only an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible for Sunday. It is warmer and more humid. Highs are in the middle 80s. A cold front comes through the very early morning hours Monday setting up a dry and sunnier start to the week. Highs are in the lower 80s. High pressure keeps the sunshine around for Tuesday too. Readings bump to the middle 80s.

