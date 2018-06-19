Special Events for Pride Night with York Revolution

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK,Pa-- On Wednesday night, the York Revolution will hold a Pride night to show support to the LGBT community in York. With that, the Revs have some special events going on thought out the night. During the pre-game a Pride Parade will kick-off around the PeopleBank Park warning track. Also the national anthem will be sung by the Harrisburg Gay Men's Chorus.

All fans will receive a free rainbow flag from York Equality Fest and gates will open at 5:30pm

Tickets are available at www.yorkrevolution.com or (717) 801-HITS.

