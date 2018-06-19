Ways to keep your kids safe this summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK TOWNSHIP -- Schools out for summer and for kids that means a lot more time playing outside. In many of those cases your child will be left alone or under the supervision of another adult, but there are ways to keep them safe.

One of the easiest and cost-effective summer activities include a day at the park. Parents should know that more than 200,000 children are sent to the emergency room from playground injuries each year.

According to http://www.parents.com equipment at parks are generally getting safer but that you should to do an inspection of your local park before you let your kids play to make sure it’s not outdated. Officials says that about 80% of emergency room visits are fall-related.

Your park should have a cushy ground surface made of sand, rubber or mats, not cement dirt or grass.

As for the equipment you should skip parks with wooden or metal slides. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says even a plastic slide can reach temperatures of over 120% on an 80% day.

The same precautions should be taken at the swimming park and water park. According to the CDC, drowning is the leading cause of unintentional death in children one to 14 years old.

The CDC suggests talking to your kids about horsing around at the pool and to set rules that include no breath holding contests and no intense physical games.

Officials also say pool safety falls on the parents and to never turn your back. They say even looking away long enough to answer a text message can be deadly.

If your child will be left alone for the first time this summer there are other precautions you can take. Parents should create an emergency contact list for them that includes a go-to emergency contact.

You should also stress the importance of keeping doors locked and never answering it for a stranger.