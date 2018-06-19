Woman accused of breaking into home burned officer with cigarette, police say

YORK — A woman who allegedly broke into a York residence in the early morning hours of June 12 was arrested following an altercation with York City Police shortly after officers arrived at the home.

Police were called to a residence on the 1600 block of Devers Road around 1:28 a.m. While on the scene, officers observed a vehicle with the driver side door hanging open obstructing traffic, charging documents say. That vehicle belonged to 27-year-old Equanda Marsh.

Officers then knocked on the door of a residence where the call came from and as they waited for an answer, they observed an open window in the front that led to the kitchen. Antonio Simmons opened the door and told police that Marsh was inside and he wanted her to leave, according to charging documents. He then told officers that Marsh was in a second-floor bedroom.

While upstairs, Marsh disobeyed commands from officers to open up the bedroom door. She allegedly told police that she was naked and would sue if they entered, charging documents add.

After Simmons assured police that Marsh was dressed, an officer pushed the unlocked door open and got his right foot through the door before the woman allegedly began to shut the door on him, charging documents say.

When the officer shoved his way into the bedroom, Marsh allegedly burned him on the right arm with a lit cigarette, and began to shove and punch at him, according to charging documents. At that moment, the two officers forced Marsh to the ground. Marsh was then Tasered after police say she began to grab for an officer’s belt, toward his Taser and firearm.

Charging documents note that Marsh continued to resist after being handcuffed. She is charged with criminal trespass, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.