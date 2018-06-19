× York man indicted on drug trafficking, firearms charges

HARRISBURG — A York man was indicted by a federal grand jury last week on drug trafficking and firearms charges, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Tuesday.

The six-count indictment alleges that Fernandino Rodriguez-Colon, 39, distributed cocaine, heroin and marijuana in York on separate occasions in January and February, according to United States Attorney David Freed.

Rodriguez-Colon is also accused of possessing a stolen Remington .45 caliber pistol in furtherance of his drug trafficking activities, the office adds.

This case was investigated by the York County Drug Task Force with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney James T. Clancy is prosecuting the case.