× Layoffs to impact Susquehanna Twp. AT&T call center

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A total of 101 people who work at the AT&T call center in Susquehanna Township will be laid off in mid-August, according to a WARN Notice filed with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor.

The layoffs will occur in waves: one effective on August 15 for 92 employees and another on August 24 for nine managers, the Central Penn Business Journal reports. The building is located in the 2500 block of Interstate Drive.

AT&T Corporate Communications tells FOX43 that the company is consolidating work into other facilities to increase efficiency but isn’t eliminating any jobs.

“We’re offering virtually all the affected employees the opportunity to work in another of our call centers in Grayson, Kentucky, and a relocation allowance,” an AT&T spokesman wrote in an email. “We hope as many as possible stay with us, and we’ll be doing additional hiring in other company locations to make up for any who elect not to do so.”

Though, AT&T says some employees will remain in the current Harrisburg location.

“It’s not our building; the lease on our space there is expiring and we are assessing the best course of action for our future needs in the location,” the email adds.

AT&T notes that this is unrelated to the Time Warner merger.