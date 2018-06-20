× Carlisle man facing attempted homicide charges for January assault

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Carlisle man is facing attempted homicide charges after allegedly attacking a man with a hammer.

Eric Piper, 43, is facing criminal attempt homicide, simple assault, aggravated assault and robbery, among other related charges for the incident.

On January 28 at 8:00 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 300 block of Old Stonehouse Road South in Monroe Township for a reported assault.

Police found that a victim was attacked by Piper with a hammer and suffered extensive injuries, including large lacerations on the right side of his head.

The victim told police that he had arrived home from working overnight and was in his home for about 20-30 minutes when he walked towards his bedroom.

It was then that the victim was attacked by a man later identified as Piper.

During the attack, the victim told police that he was struck in the head five times with a hammer and took another blow to the wrist when he attempted to protect himself.

Piper also allegedly kicked the victim in his jaw and ribs while he was on the ground.

The victim was able to struggle with Piper and run to his kitchen where he had a handgun.

When he raised the handgun toward Piper, he turned and ran from the residence, according to the criminal complaint.

Upon arrival at the hospital, the victim was found to have suffered a depressed skull fracture, a concussion and a sprained wrist among other minor injuries.

An investigation was opened Piper was found to have stayed with the victim when he was having marital problems with his wife near the end of November 2017, and had yet to return the victim’s house key at the time of the attack.

Cell data was retrieved from Piper’s cell phone, which placed him in the area of the victim’s home around 8:05 a.m. on the date of the attack.

Ten minutes after the attack, Piper’s cell phone had him in Carlisle Borough, which is consistent with someone using a vehicle to flee the scene.

This led to the arrest of Piper on June 19, and he was committed to Cumberland County Prison on $500,000 bail.