Carson Long Military Academy announces it will not hold classes in the fall

NEW BLOOMFIELD, Perry County — Carson Long Military Academy, citing declining enrollment and a lack of potential revenue sources, will not have any classes in the fall, the school announced Wednesday in a letter to cadets, parents, guardians and alumni.

“Based on projected enrollment for fall 2018, a commitment to keep tuition affordable and the lack of other revenue sources (e.g. gifts, grants, etc.), CLMA does not have the financial resources to continue operations as we have in the past,” the letter reads.

The letter, signed by president and CEO Stephen L. Washington and chairman of the Board of Trustees Robert C. Wood, said the school is working on a joint venture with Valley Forge Military Academy and College, so that students can transfer there.

The 2018-19 school year for all enrolled Carson Long cadets will be held on the VFMAC’s campus, the announcement said.

VFMAC is located in Wayne, Delaware County.

“Carson Long’s uniforms, cadet rank, and senior will be acknowledged and honored by VFMAC,” the letter said. “Discussions are ongoing for integrating select CLMA faculty and staff to ensure continuity and the interaction with distinguised CLMA teachers/officers to allow for a seamless transition for CLMA cadets.”

Carson Long officials promised to provide more details no later than Monday, June 25.

Founded in 1836 as Bloomfield Academy, CLMA calls itself the nation’s oldest private boarding school to provide military leadership training.