Ephrata man facing DUI charges after crashing into parked car in Ephrata

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– An Ephrata man is facing DUI charges after crashing into a parked car earlier this month.

Alejandro Velasquez-Tobon is facing DUI and traffic charges for the incident.

On June 10, police responded to the 100 block of E. Fulton Street in Ephrata for a reported crash involving a black Audi that had left the roadway and crashed into a pick up truck that was parked in its driveway about 200 yards off the road.

The driver of the Audi, Tobon, and his passenger were treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and were towed from the scene.

Now, Tobon is facing charges.