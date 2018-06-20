× Glatfelter announces plans to purchase European company in $185 million deal

YORK — Glatfelter plans to purchase Georgia-Pacific’s European nonwovens business in a $185 million transaction, the specialty papers and engineered materials supplier announced Wednesday.

The proposed transaction includes Georgia-Pacific’s operations located in Steinfurt, Germany, along with sales offices located in France and Italy. The Steinfurt facility produces high-quality airlaid products for the table-top, wipes, hygiene, food pad, and other nonwoven materials markets, competing in the marketplace with nonwoven technologies and substrates, as well as other materials focused primarily on consumer based end-use applications.

The Steinfurt facility is a state-of-the-art, 32,000-metric-ton-capacity manufacturing facility that employs approximately 220 people.

“Glatfelter’s agreement to acquire the European nonwovens business demonstrates our commitment to building leading positions in global growth markets for engineered materials,” said Dante C. Parrini, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Glatfelter, in a press release announcing the deal. “Steinfurt’s products and technologies complement our current airlaid business very well and the acquisition provides synergistic capacity increase opportunities and an improved cost structure to support our ability to serve customers in growing consumer and industrial markets.

“From a financial perspective, the investment provides an attractive return on capital, is immediately accretive and will deliver attractive EBITDA margins in a growing market.”

Glatfelter plans to finance the acquisition through a combination of cash on hand and borrowing under its existing revolving credit facility.

The proposed transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals.