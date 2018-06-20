× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News At Ten (June 20, 2018)

Tonight on FOX43 News At Ten: Carson Long Military Academy announces that it will not be conducting classes at its Perry County campus next year.

They are working with Valley Forge Military Academy and College on a joint venture at their campus in Delaware County.

Expect more from FOX43’s Ashley Paul on how this change will effect the local community in New Bloomfield.

Also at 10, the Penn State Nittany Lion football team and Coach James Franklin visit Penn State Children’s Hospital. This marks the fifth consecutive year for the team’s summer visit.

FOX43 is there to see all the excitement as children and families get the chance to interact with players and coaches.