× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News First at 4 & 5 (June 20, 2018)

Wrightsville, York County, has approved a contract with nearby Hellam Township to unify police forces. The Wrightsville Police Department will disband and the three full-time Wrightsville police officers will be hired as Hellam Township officers. Wrightsville mayor Michael Albert says the move will save money and provide 24/7 police coverage to Wrightsville residents. You can expect more on this story coming up on FOX43 News First at Four.

Five bills related to gun violence have been approved by the Pennsylvania House yesterday. Among them, a bill will require people convicted of domestic violence to surrender their firearms within 48 hours, instead of 60 days. We’ll explain the full scope of the five bills today on FOX43 News First at Four.