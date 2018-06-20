Humidity remains in check Wednesday with showers likely for the afternoon

MORE SHOWERS AND STORM CHANCES: Humidity levels remain low this Thursday morning, but conditions remain unsettled throughout the day as a front lingers nearby. The morning is partly cloudy. Temperatures begin in the upper 50s to middle 60s. Clouds thicken fast, but temperatures should still manage to boost a good bit before showers arrive during the afternoon. There could be a couple of showers around midday, but the best chance is for the later portion of the afternoon. An isolated thunderstorm is possible too. Temperatures are in the middle 70s to near 80 degrees. The humidity boosts back up a bit too later during the afternoon. Showers gradually wind down through the night. Readings fall into the 60s. Some hazy spots are possible late.

NICE START TO SUMMER: Thursday, the first official day of summer, brings appropriate and very pleasant weather. There’s plenty of sunshine, along with warmth and low humidity levels. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 80s. Friday should be dry, with sunshine leading to more afternoon clouds. There’s a small chance for a late day shower or storm that we continue to monitor. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 80s once again.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend outlook appears unsettled for the region. Saturday brings the best chance for showers and some thunderstorms. Temperatures are near 80 degrees. Sunday looks drier overall, with continued chances a couple thunderstorms. A good chunk of the day looks dry, before the chances increase for the latter part of the afternoon. Highs are in the lower to middle 80s, perhaps a touch higher depending on whether or not sunshine can sneak into the region. Monday is drier with a stray thunderstorm chance. Temperatures are in the middle 80s. Tuesday brings a return to plenty of sunshine. Expect highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Have a great Wednesday!