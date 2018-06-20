× Lancaster man accused of trying to flee from police, resisting arrest after alleged retail theft

LANCASTER — A 36-year-old Lancaster man was arrested Tuesday after trying to flee police who were taking him into custody for suspected retail theft, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

Donald Weaver III, of the 400 block of Redwood Drive, was being questioned by police about suspected theft from a Target store on the 900 block of Lititz Pike when police say he fled into a wooded area near the store. Officer pursued Weaver on foot and took him into custody after a short chase.

Weaver allegedly continued to resist arrest when he was captured, and was taken to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment of minor injuries sustained during a scuffle, police say. He allegedly attempted to escape from officers at the hospital and was restrained by hospital security officers.

After an investigation, police determined Weaver was wanted by Lancaster City Police on unrelated charges. He was taken to Lancaster County Prison after his release from the hospital, police say.

Weaver was charged with felony retail theft, flight to avoid apprehension and resisting arrest in Tuesday’s incident, police say.