One person dies in York Township fire, officials say

YORK COUNTY — One person died as a result of a residential fire in York Township Wednesday, according to Nate Tracey, chief of Goodwill Fire Company No. 1 York Township.

Crews were dispatched to the 100 block of McKinley Drive around 5:30 p.m., York County dispatch told FOX43.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy fire on the second floor of the home.

A deceased individual, identified as an adult male, was located inside the residence, Chief Tracey said.

The fire led to a partial collapse of the first and second floors, Chief Tracey added. No firefighters were injured.

The blaze was first reported by neighbors when they saw smoke. There was confusion by fire officials as to the exact address of the home as Chief Tracey said during a Facebook Live that the house was on Tuscarora Drive, less than 500 yards away. He later confirmed that McKinley Drive was correct.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating.

