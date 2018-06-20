× Orioles designate Pedro Alvarez for assignment

BALTIMORE– The Orioles have continued to shuffle their roster, now ridding themselves of a veteran hitter.

The team has designated DH Pedro Alvarez for assignment after he struggled so far in 2018.

Alvarez, 31, is hitting a lowly .181 with 8 HR’s and 18 RBI’s.

With the Orioles sorely out of contention, the team is taking the chance to see what some of its younger players can do at the Major League level.

Now, Alvarez will have the choice to accept a Minor League assignment with the team or elect free agency.