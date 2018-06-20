× PA Supreme Court blocks release of report detailing alleged sex abuse in Catholic dioceses

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has agreed to block the release of a grand jury report detailing alleged sex abuse in six of the state’s eight Catholic dioceses, including Harrisburg.

The order, which is two paragraphs, was made public Wednesday.

The grand jury investigation looked into the alleged abuse and cover-ups of the dioceses, The Inquirer reports.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro issued this statement on the decision:

“Just moments ago, the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania accepted legal challenges to the issuing of a grand jury report detailing widespread sexual abuse within the Catholic Church. In an unsealed order, the Supreme Court has issued a stay of proceedings to review and decide those challenges. “My legal team and I will continue fighting tirelessly to make sure the victims of this abuse are able to tell their stories and the findings of this investigation are made public to the people of Pennsylvania.”

A statement was also released by the Diocese of Harrisburg”

The Diocese of Harrisburg has fully cooperated with the Office of the Attorney General. The Diocese and Bishop Gainer strongly support the release of the Grand Jury report and have not filed anything to cause the stay ordered today. However, as we have stated before, it is critical that this Report is accurate.