Phillies' J.P. Crawford suffers broken hand, expected to miss up to 6 weeks

PHILADELPHIA– The Philadelphia Phillies have been bitten by the injury bug yet again.

After returning from the Disabled List earlier this month due to a forearm strain, SS J.P. Crawford will again be placed on the 10-Day Disabled List with a broken left hand he suffered on Tuesday night after being struck by a pitch.

He is expected to miss between 4-6 weeks.

Crawford, 23, is in the midst of his first full Major League season. However, he has struggled to find any consistency while dealing with injuries, appearing in only 34 games with a .194 batting average to go along with 2 HR’s and 8 RBI’s.

Crawford had been primarily playing third base as IF Scott Kingery has taken a stranglehold of the shortstop job.