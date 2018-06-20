× Police investigating robbery after man found walking along Franklin County road in underwear

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a robbery that left a victim walking along the road in just his underwear.

On May 16 around 6:00 p.m., police responded for a report of a white man walking along a Greene Township road in only his underwear.

Upon making contact with that man, he told police that he was robbed at gun point by three suspects in a dark colored SUV.

Anyone with information into the incident is asked to call 717-264-5161.