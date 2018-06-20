PSU players make a stop at children’s hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DERRY TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- It was a day to forget about the reasons why kids have for spending their time at the Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

Head coach, James Franklin, gave players from the Penn State Football team the day off from practice to take a trip down to Hershey.

“Whether your a Michigan fan, whether you’re a Clemson fan, or Notre Dame fan, or Ohio State fan, or a Penn State fan, we’re putting those things to the side, and it’s more about people going out of their way to interact and try to make somebody else’s day better," said Franklin.

Patients spent time playing games like corn hole, drawing and knowing what it's like to forget about their medical problems and just to be a kid again.

“There is simply not price for this. My son was given a 10% chance of survival and thanks to children’s miracle network, buying the machine that saved his life, there’s just no words," said Masion Hutchison.

“It’s a special experience to know that you can have such a positive experience on little kids that you may not know them but they know everything about you," said Charlie Shuman, Nittany Lions Senior Offensive Lineman.

Franklin hopes to keep this annual trip going for years to come.

“Going from watching them on TV and now seeing them in person, it’s just so crazy. I never usually go this decked out. Usually when I wear Penn State stuff, it’s usually just my jersey and maybe my socks but today I was like, you know what, we’re just going to go full all out Penn State," said Ashlyn Brysiak, Camp Hill.