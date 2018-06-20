× Red Lion man pleads guilty to having sexual encounter with 13-year-old girl

YORK COUNTY — A 21-year-old Red Lion man pleaded guilty Wednesday to statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors stemming from his sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl in 2017, according to the York County District Attorney’s Office.

Shane Michael Heikes, of the first block of Broadway, was charged in February after admitting to police that he had sex with the girl in November 2017. Heikes told police at the time that he met the girl the previous summer at a park in Red Lion and began a relationship with her that culminated with a sexual encounter in November.

According to the arrest affidavit, Heikes told police that he and the victim began kissing while watching television on a couch. The victim performed oral sex on Heikes before the two engaged in intercourse, Heikes said.

After the encounter ended, Heikes told the victim he was uncomfortable due to their age difference and that he’d made a mistake.

Heikes admitted to police that he was aware of the girl’s age at the time, according to the criminal complaint.