× Schuylkill County man wanted for threatening President Trump, government officials

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa.– A Schuylkill County man is wanted by U.S. Marshals for threatening President Donald Trump and other government officials.

US Marshals are searching for Shawn, 26, Christy of McAdoo. He’s accused of threatening government officials, including @POTUS @WNEP $5,000 reward for info leading to his arrest. pic.twitter.com/Ln0dhsCqln — Jessica Albert (@jessicaWNEP) June 20, 2018

U.S. Marshals are searching for Shawn Christy, 26, of McAdoo.

Authorities began searching for him Wednesday morning in Kline Township when executing a warrant, according to WNEP.

Officials say he is considered “armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact U.S. Marshals at (484) 358-1974.

There is a $5,000 reward for any info leading to his arrest.