Scott Wagner receives endorsement from Vice President Mike Pence in Pa. governor’s race

HARRISBURG — Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Wagner announced Wednesday that he received an endorsement from Vice President Mike Pence after the two appeared together at a Republican Governors Association fundraiser in Philadelphia Tuesday night.

Wagner is running against incumbent Gov. Tom Wolf in the Pennsylvania race.

Proud to be in Philadelphia today campaigning for @realScottWagner– the next great governor of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania! Scott will fight for all the hardworking people of Pennsylvanian! Support Scott Wagner & #FixPA! — Mike Pence (@mike_pence) June 20, 2018

Wagner said in a press release he was pleased to receive the endorsement.

“I am incredibly grateful for the support of Vice President Pence,” Wagner said.“While the Vice President has our national economy booming, Governor Wolf’s failed policies have given us an unemployment rate almost 20 percent higher than the national average. Governor Wolf wants to take from Pennsylvanians the savings they are receiving from the federal tax cut. I look forward toward working with Vice President Pence to get our economy on par with the rest of the country and to ensure Pennsylvanians keep more money in their paychecks.”