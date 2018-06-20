× State House passes $32.7 billion budget for 2018-19

HARRISBURG — By a vote of 188-10, the State House passed a budget for the 2018-19 fiscal year, according to Rep. Dave Reed, the House Majority Leader.

The Fiscal Year 2018-19 General Appropriation bill (House Bill 2121) now heads to the State Senate for consideration, Reed said in a press release. If it passes through the Senate, the $32.7 billion spending plan will reach the desk of Gov. Tom Wolf by June 30, Reed said.

House Republican leadership issued the following statement on the proposed budget:

“It was just three years ago the Democrats exclaimed that more and more taxes was the only answer for a $2 billion deficit. We didn’t agree and believed we had a better way… by controlling spending and holding the line on taxes. “Thanks to reasonable, responsible budgeting, three years later the deficit is gone and we have a surplus. We call that success. “A quality budget does not simply focus on more spending but ensures state government is managing its current resources efficiently and effectively. We have successfully balanced our state budget so we can now fully focus on growing our economy and invest in the future of our Commonwealth, without asking taxpayers to foot an unrealistic bill. “This budget begins that investment with a record high $12.3 billion for our schools, from pre-k through 12th grade. We increased our investment in career and technical education as well as our higher education system… without raising taxes on hard-working Pennsylvanians.”