Summer solstice arrives with isolated morning showers, then feeling comfortable with plenty of sunshine

BEAUTIFUL ARRIVAL OF SUMMER

Showers and a few thunderstorms possible through evening. They come to an end during the early part of rush hour. Morning clouds Thursday give way to brighter skies and dry conditions. A pleasant, northerly breeze keeps humidity down, and conditions quite comfortable for the first day of the summer solstice, which begins at 6:07 AM. Highs top out around the lower and middle 80s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Unsettled conditions expected into the weekend. Expect a fair amount of clouds Friday. A few showers and rumbles threaten during the day, and, even more so in the evening. A southeast breeze and mainly overcast skies holds temperatures in the middle and upper 70s. There is a better chance for showers and thunderstorms Saturday. Highs are near 80 degrees. While there is still a threat for showers and storms Sunday, they are expected to be isolated. It is warmer and more humid with plenty of dry hours early. Highs are in the lower and middle 80s.

NEXT WEEK

A cold front comes through the very early morning hours Monday setting up a dry and sunnier start to the week. Highs are in the lower 80s. High pressure keeps the sunshine around for Tuesday too. Readings drop to near 80 degrees. We begin to warm back to the middle and upper 80s, as the winds shift to the southwest, midweek.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist