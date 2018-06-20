Thief paid for meal with stolen credit card … that belonged to waitress, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Authorities say an Arkansas thief tried to pay for a meal using a credit card that had been stolen from the waitress herself days earlier.

Police spokesman Lt. David De Foor said in a news release that officers arrested 21-year-old Shamon West on Tuesday at Shannon’s Restaurant in Pine Bluff. He said that, “having no desire to pay for the fellow’s meal,” waitress Flora Lunsford called to report that the man had tried paying for his meal with her stolen credit card.

De Foor says officers found other items on West that had been in Lunsford’s purse when it was stolen from her car Sunday at a nearby gas station while she was inside, including her Social Security card and driver’s license.

"The driver's license, as all do, had her picture on it. Therefore, you would think he should have known what she looked like. Yet, he still handed her own credit card to her," police wrote in the release.

West is being held at the Jefferson County jail in lieu of $2,840 bond on forgery and theft by receiving charges. Jail records don’t list an attorney.