Vice President Pence endorses Scott Wagner

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Last night, after the two appeared together in Philadelphia for a fundraiser for the Republican Governors Association, Vice President Pence endorsed Scott Wagner.

Vice President Pence tweeted, “Proud to be in Philadelphia today campaigning for @realScottWagner- the next great governor of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania! Scott will fight for all the hardworking people of Pennsylvania! Support Scott Wagner & #FixPA!”

“I am incredibly grateful for the support of Vice President Pence,” added Scott Wagner.“While the Vice President has our national economy booming, Governor Wolf’s failed policies have given us an unemployment rate almost 20 percent higher than the national average. Governor Wolf wants to take from Pennsylvanians the savings they are receiving from the federal tax cut. I look forward toward working with Vice President Pence to get our economy on par with the rest of the country and to ensure Pennsylvanians keep more money in their paychecks.”

SOURCE: Scott Wagner’s office