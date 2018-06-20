× York woman accused of stabbing another woman during dispute over unpaid rent

YORK — A York woman is accused of stabbing her housemate in the leg during a dispute over unpaid rent, according to York City Police.

Kimberly Ann Bridges, 41, of the 700 block of West Philadelphia Street, is charged with aggravated assault and simple assault in the incident, which occurred Monday.

According to police, Bridges was angry that the victim, who was staying in a first-floor apartment she owned, had not paid her rent. During a confrontation that occurred at about 10:40 a.m., Bridges allegedly picked up a broken bottle and used it to slash the victim in the leg, police say.

The victim sustained a 6-inch laceration that went deep into her tissue, according to police. She was treated for her injury at Memorial Hospital.

Bridges was taken into custody and charged.