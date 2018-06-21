23-year-old man shot and killed in Carlisle, police say

CARLISLE — A 23-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Carlisle, according to police.

Police responded to the first block of East Penn Street for a reported shooting around 3:45 p.m.. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, identified as Michael Burch, on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police add. Burch died at the scene.

Police say Burch was specifically targeted but it’s unknown why.

Two suspects were seen fleeing the scene in a Chevy Equinox, according to police. The Equinox was located off Lincoln Avenue unattended.

There are no concrete descriptions of the suspects at this point.

Authorities are asking anyone with videos related to the incident to contact Carlisle Police instead of sharing those videos online.

Anyone with information should contact Carlisle Police at 717-243-5252

