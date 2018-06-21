Clouds and showers hold temperatures in the lower 70s for Friday

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

This evening clouds build back in across the area. Temperatures drop overnight into the middle 60s. A persistent easterly flow keeps plenty of clouds around for Friday. Showers arrive early during rush hour then taper to hit or miss during the aftenroon. Temperatures are cool in the lower 70s. Saturday, a warm front lifts north, keeping the gloomy and wet conditions around. Showers are possible early, then showers and a few thunderstorms develop during the afternoon. Temperatures are climb to the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. While there is still a threat for a couple showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon, it is warmer and more humid with plenty of dry hours early. Highs are in the lower and middle 80s.

NEXT WEEK

A cold front drops south of the area very early Monday setting up a dry and sunnier start to the week. Highs are in the lower 80s. High pressure keeps the sunshine around for Tuesday too. Highs continue near seasonable averages in the lower 80s. We begin to warm back to the middle and upper 80s, as the winds shift to the southwest, midweek. The next frontal system approaches Thursday bringing showers and thunderstorms back to the area.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” 7 days a week!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist