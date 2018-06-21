× Cumberland County man charged with breaking grocery store window to steal cigarettes

CARLISLE — A Cumberland County man is facing burglary and other charges after police say he smashed a grocery store window in an attempt to steal cigarettes.

Brandon Diller, 25, was spotted breaking the window at a Karns Foods Grocery Store on the 1700 block of Spring Road shortly after midnight Thursday morning, according to North Middleton Police. He later told police he was trying to steal a pack of cigarettes.

Diller was taken into custody and charged with burglary, criminal trespass, and criminal mischief.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Judge Paul M. Fegley.