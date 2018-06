× Death investigation continues in Steelton, police say

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A death investigation continues in Steelton, according to police.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Locust Street around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police have not released any specifics pertaining to the investigation but they do say the public is not in any danger.

Anyone with information pertaining to an incident that occurred in this area Thursday should contact Steelton Police Det. Sgt. Shaub at 717-939-9841 ext 5025.