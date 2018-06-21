Family First with FOX43: Summer Reading Programs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

School is out, the kids are home, and that means parents have to work extra hard to keep little ones from falling victim to the summer brain drain,

Libraries across Central Pennsylvania offer summer reading programs for children and adults.

"There's a big loss that can occur if you don’t keep your skills up with reading," says Hannah Killian, youth services director for the Dauphin County Library System.

Killian says reading loss is a "universal problem" that teachers face, adding that some can spend up to a month at the start of the school year re-teaching material taught in the spring.

"The goal is to get students to that next level so teachers work a little less in the fall getting their kids back up to speed," Killian says, "So they can go back to school and slide back into learning."

Dates and links for each county's summer reading program is listed below.

Adams: June 1-August 12

Cumberland: June 1-August 15

Dauphin: June 1-August 31

Franklin: Programs vary by library

Juniata: June 11-August 10

Lancaster: June 2-August 11

Lebanon: Programs vary by library

Mifflin: Kids summer reading ended June 21; additional programs available through July

Perry: July 3, 10, 17, 24, 31

York: June 2-August 19