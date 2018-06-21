Family First with FOX43: Summer Reading Programs

Libraries across Central Pennsylvania offer summer reading programs for children and adults.
"There's a big loss that can occur if you don’t keep your skills up with reading," says Hannah Killian, youth services director for the Dauphin County Library System.
Killian says reading loss is a "universal problem" that teachers face, adding that some can spend up to a month at the start of the school year re-teaching material taught in the spring.
"The goal is to get students to that next level so teachers work a little less in the fall getting their kids back up to speed," Killian says, "So they can go back to school and slide back into learning."
Dates and links for each county's summer reading program is listed below.
Adams: June 1-August 12
Cumberland: June 1-August 15
Dauphin: June 1-August 31
Franklin: Programs vary by library
Juniata: June 11-August 10
Lancaster: June 2-August 11
Lebanon: Programs vary by library
Mifflin: Kids summer reading ended June 21; additional programs available through July
Perry: July 3, 10, 17, 24, 31
York: June 2-August 19