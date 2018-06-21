× Gov. Tom Wolf’s mother, Cornelia Rohlman Westerman Wolf, dies at age 94

HARRISBURG — Cornelia Rohlman Westerman Wolf, the mother of Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, died Thursday in her Mt. Wolf home at age 94, the Wolf administration announced.

“My mother’s strength anchored our family, and we are heartened that many Pennsylvanians were able to experience her spirit and joy in these last few years,” said Wolf in a statement. “Our family will deeply miss my mother, but we know our remembrance of her will bring us comfort during this difficult time.”

Funeral arrangements are pending, the announcement said.