× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News First at 4 & 5 (June 21, 2018)

Today the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission begins hearings on the April incident at Grandview Golf Course in York County, in which five African-American women were asked to leave the course. Several of the women filed charges against the club for equal rights violations and claimed they were racially profiled. FOX43 has kept close tabs on this story, which achieved national notoriety, and you can expect more on these new hearings coming up today on FOX43 News First at Four.

The Lower Paxton police department is hosting a week-long camp for local high schoolers with an interest in criminal justice. Part of this High School Forensics Academy includes an arson investigation exercise, using a mock room built by Dauphin County Vo-Tech. We’ll be at this lesson today and will tell you all about it on FOX43 News First at Four.