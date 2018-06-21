× Inmate who died at York County Prison reportedly had extensive medical history, coroner says

YORK COUNTY — An inmate at York County Prison who died in his cell Thursday reportedly had an extensive medical history, according to a release from the York County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner was dispatched to the prison around 2:13 a.m.

John Thomas, 64, was found unresponsive in his cell. Despite resuscitative efforts on-scene, he never regained consciousness, the release adds.

Because Thomas was an inmate, an investigation into the matter is being led by Pennsylvania State Police.

Anyone with information regarding any potential family from Thomas should contact the Coroner’s Office at 717-840-7617 and leave a message, the release says.