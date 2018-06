Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mechanicsburg,Pa-- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett hung out in Mechanicsburg for the 2018 Jubilee Day, the largest, longest running one day street fair on the east coast attracting up to 70,000 attendees. The festival takes place on Main St and starts at 10am.

For more information, checkout the website at: http://www.mechanicsburgchamber.org/event/jubilee-day/