Lancaster County man charged with stealing $2,700 laser from construction site

EPHRATA — A 44-year-old Manheim man has been charged with theft by unlawful taking after police say he stole an engineering laser from an unlocked vehicle on a construction site on the 800 block of Reading Road in Ephrata on May 25.

Chac L. Murray was identified after an image taken from surveillance video was posted on social media, according to East Cocalico Township Police. The incident, which occurred around 7:30 a.m., was captured on surveillance video near the site.

The laser, a Leica model, was worth $2,700, police say.

Murray was later arrested by Manheim Township Police on unrelated charges, police say. He is currently in Lancaster County Prison after failing to post bail.