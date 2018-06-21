× Lebanon County police responding to report of overdose arrest 2 people on outstanding warrants

LEBANON COUNTY — Police responding to a reported heroin overdose took two people into custody in Lebanon County after a records check revealed they were wanted in other counties.

Cornwall Borough Police say officers responded Wednesday night to a residence on the 300 block of Boyd Street at 11:02 p.m. for the report of an overdose. They discovered an unresponsive female in the residence, and administered Narcan to revive her, police say.

After a records check, police discovered Dawn L. Smith, 42, who lived in the residence, was wanted on an outstanding bench warrant from Schuylkill County for failing to appear at trial on charges of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A second person at the home, Neil E. Swatsky, 35, of Swoyersville, was found to be wanted for an outstanding bench warrant in Northumberland County for failure to report to the probation department.

Smith and Swatsky were taken to Central Booking to await extradition to the counties they were wanted in.