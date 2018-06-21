× Listen: York-based Live releases ‘Love Lounge,’ its first song in more than a decade with the original lineup

Live, the York-based quartet that rocketed to stardom in the 1990s, debuted its first new song in more than a decade with its original lineup Thursday on Rolling Stone magazine’s website.

“Love Lounge,” featuring the return to the lineup of former lead singer Ed Kowalczyk, will appear on the band’s upcoming album, which has yet to be titled.

Kowalczyk, guitarist Chad Taylor, bassist Patrick Dahlheimer and drummer Chad Gracey, got together in York in the mid-1980s, going through several name changes before eventually settling on Live in 1991, when they released their first major LP, “Mental Jewelry.”

Live hit its peak of national stardom after releasing “Throwing Copper” in 1993. That album featured some of the band’s biggest hits, including “Lightning Crashes,” “Selling the Drama,” and “I Alone.”

The band stayed together until 2009, when Kowalczyk left the group in what was termed a hiatus. Kowalczyk went on to do solo work, while the remaining members of Live teamed up with members of the band Candlebox to form The Gracious Few.

Eventually, Taylor, Dahlheimer and Gracey recruited singer Chris Shinn and re-formed Live without Kowalczyk, releasing one album on 2014.

Kowalczyk and his former mates reunited in late 2017. Live will embark on a U.S. tour with fellow 1990’s icons Counting Crows, starting June 27. The tour will stop in Hersheypark Stadium on August 10.

“Love Lounge” marks their first publicly released work since the reunion.

“It’s filled with the modern rock vibes of Live but with the volume cranked and set on stun,” Taylor told Rolling Stone.

“I’m really proud of what we have been creating in the studio,” Kowalczyk agreed in the Rolling Stone article. “(It’s) a testament to our shared love of music, each other, and our fans. I’m super excited to get to share this first taste of what we’ve been up to … and there’s lots more to come from Live.”