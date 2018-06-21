× Man facing charges after forcing woman into vehicle, being found in possession of drugs in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after allegedly forcing a woman into a vehicle and being found in possession of drugs and paraphernalia.

Hyson Lewis, 28, is facing possession with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana and unlawful restraint among other related charges.

On June 11 around 7:30 p.m., police received a call about suspicious activity in the 600 block of Chestnut St.

The caller advised police that a woman was forced into a vehicle and driven away.

That woman was located in Manor Township a short time later.

Police were able to locate the suspect, later identified as Lewis, in the same area the victim was found.

However, Lewis attempted to run from police before being abducted.

He was found to be wanted on a warrant by state parole, and was taken to Lancaster County Prison.

Upon his arrest, police found that Lewis was in possession of approximately 86 grams of marijuana, numerous different items of drug paraphernalia, and $300.

He was transferred to Camp Hill State Prison, and will now face charges.