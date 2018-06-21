× McSherrystown man facing charges after allegedly breaking into home, stabbing victim in leg

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– A McSherrystown man is facing charges after allegedly breaking into a victim’s home and stabbing him in the leg before stealing another person’s car in an attempt to flee.

Giovany Gil, 25, is facing burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, and criminal mischief charges for his role in the incident.

On June 20 around 6:45 p.m., police received a report of a home break-in and assault in the 100 block of Kilpatrick Road in Mount Pleasant Township.

The victim told police that a man, later identified as Gil, broke into his home, and a physical altercation ensued.

During that altercation, Gil allegedly stabbed the victim in the leg with a knife before fleeing the residence.

Once outside, Gil proceeded to break out the windows of a vehicle belonging to another victim, and fled the scene.

He was taken into custody by police without incident and taken to Adams County Prison.

The victim was treated and released from York Hospital.

Now, Gil will face charges.