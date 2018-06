CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A 22-year-old man was arrested Wednesday following an investigation into alleged sexual assault of a juvenile, according to Upper Allen Township Police.

Siyamthanda Jojo, of Mechanicsburg, faces charges of rape, sexual assault and corruption of minors, police add.

The investigation began in April.

Jojo was committed to Cumberland County Prison in lieu of $150,000 bail, police say.

A preliminary hearing will be held at a later date.