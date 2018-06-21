× New Oxford man accused of attempting to strangle woman during domestic dispute

NEW OXFORD — A 28-year-old New Oxford man has been charged after allegedly attempting to choke a woman at his home on April 21.

Eastern Adams Regional Police charged Timothy Lynn Moore Jr., the the 100 block of Hanover Street, with strangulation, aggravated assault, simple assault, and harassment in connection to the incident.

According to police, officers were called to Moore’s home at 3:56 a.m. on April 21. They found the victim, who had red marks around her neck that appeared to be in the shape of a handprint.

The victim told police that Moore had come home intoxicated, and began arguing with the victim over his behavior. Police say the victim barricaded herself and two young children in a bedroom to stay away from Moore, as she had done in the past when Moore was intoxicated, hoping that he would fall asleep and diffuse the situation.

But Moore allegedly got a key and opened the door to the room, while the victim and her children slept. The victim told police she left the room and entered a foyer area at the top of the stairs, so that the children would not witness the argument. The victim and Moore resumed arguing, and the disagreement turned into a shoving match before the victim gathered the children and attempted to leave.

When the victim re-entered the home to collect items the children needed, police say, Moore trapped her at the top of the stairs and would not allow her to leave. At that point, the victim told police, Moore grabbed her around the neck and squeezed until she could not breathe. When she freed herself, the victim said, Moore grabbed her again, placed her in a choke hold, and pushed her into a wall hard enough to crack the drywall with his elbow. He continued to choke the victim until she began getting lightheaded, police say.

The victim told police she managed to free herself by grabbing Moore by the genitals. She then eluded Moore and called 911.

Moore then fled the residence, police say.

Police took Moore into custody on June 16, transferring him to York County Prison, where he was held on $25,000 bail after arraignment. A preliminary hearing is set for June 27.