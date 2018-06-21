× Phillies fan injured after Phanatic launches hot dog into crowd, hits her in face

PHILADELPHIA– When Major League Baseball has raised netting to protect fans from foul balls this season, no one anticipated a flying hot dog being a culprit of an injury.

That’s just what happened during the Philadelphia Phillies’ game on Monday night, when fan Kathy McVay was struck by a hot dog the Phillies’ mascot, the Phillie Phanatic, launched into the crowd.

According to FOX29 Philly, McVay was sitting near home plate when she said that all of a sudden a hot dog wrapped in duct tape struck her in the face.

Struggling from a shoulder injury at the time, McVay said that she was unable to protect her face from the projectile.

ABC 6 News in Philadelphia got this picture of McVay’s injury:

Phillies fan injured by Phanatic's flying hot dog https://t.co/aPNadG4fdR — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) June 20, 2018

According to multiple reports, the team has reached out to McVay and apologized while also offering tickets to an upcoming game.