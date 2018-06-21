Phillies fan injured after Phanatic launches hot dog into crowd, hits her in face

Posted 8:19 AM, June 21, 2018, by , Updated at 08:20AM, June 21, 2018

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 26: The Phillie Phanatic shoots hot dogs to fans sitting in the stands from a hot dog launcher during a game between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 26, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies won 9-0. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA– When Major League Baseball has raised netting to protect fans from foul balls this season, no one anticipated a flying hot dog being a culprit of an injury.

That’s just what happened during the Philadelphia Phillies’ game on Monday night, when fan Kathy McVay was struck by a hot dog the Phillies’ mascot, the Phillie Phanatic, launched into the crowd.

According to FOX29 Philly, McVay was sitting near home plate when she said that all of a sudden a hot dog wrapped in duct tape struck her in the face.

Struggling from a shoulder injury at the time, McVay said that she was unable to protect her face from the projectile.

ABC 6 News in Philadelphia got this picture of McVay’s injury:

According to multiple reports, the team has reached out to McVay and apologized while also offering tickets to an upcoming game.

Related stories