Reading native Lonnie Walker IV drafted by the San Antonio Spurs with the 18th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft

NEW YORK– Lonnie Walker IV is headed to the NBA.

The Reading native has been selected by the San Antonio Spurs with the 18th overall pick in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft.

Walker IV, 19, led Reading High School to a state championship in the 2016-17 basketball season, before playing one year at the University of Miami.

He started off slow at the NCAA level, coming off the bench for the U’s first 14 games, but once he was acclimated to the new level of competition, Walker IV started Miami’s final 18 games, including an appearance in the NCAA Tournament.